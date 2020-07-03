Coens and Bouchez bury the hatchet, negotiations on a new federal government can resume
The leaders of the Flemish Christian democrats, the Francophone liberals and the Flemish liberals, Joachim Coens, Georges-Louis Bouchez and Egbert Lachaert are to continue in their quest to find a new federal government coalition. Their round of consultative talks with other party leaders had been suspend after a row between Mr Coens and Mr Bouchez about a new bill that would relax the rules on abortion. It has now been agreed that ethic issues such as abortion will not be discussed in parliament, but during the negotiations between parties on the formation of a new federal government.
In a statement released earlier on Friday afternoon Joachim Coens (Flemish Christian democrat), Egbert Lachaert (Flemish liberal) and Georges-Louis Bouchez (Francophone liberal) said that they intend to continue their talks on the formation of a new federal coalition government.
The statement came after crisis talks held at Mr Lachaert’s home in East Flanders to try and mend the damage done by Thursday’s row between Mr Coens and Mr Bouchez over the abortion bill.
Now the party leaders that have been dubbed the “Three Kings” by political pundits say that they intend to focus “on the formation of a new federal government” with full powers and a majority and “the relaunch of the economy” post-corona.
Ethical issues such as abortion will no longer be discussed in parliament, but will be examined during the negotiations on the policies to be pursued by a new federal coalition.
They added that “all parties have every interest that a new government that ensures the stability of our country and its institutions can be formed as quickly as possible”