Corona crisis fuels insomnia

A new study lead by Professor Olivier Mairesse shows that there has been a negative impact on our sleeping patterns and above all on the quality of our sleep. Those that already had issues saw their insomnia worsen during the height of the crisis.

However, there is some good news and those that already slept well and those of us that have been working from home have been able to get more sleep. The results show that alternative working patterns such as teleworking can have a positive effect on sleep.

Of course those that worked from home stood less chance of becoming infected and became less stressed about the possibility of contracting the virus. In turn this meant that they were less likely to lose any sleep. Furthermore, teleworkers had more freedom when it came to deciding at what time to or to get up.

This enabled them to gear their bedtimes to their physical need for sleep. Although this wasn’t specifically asked another explanation for the results could be less stress from commuting, flexible working hours and a better work-life balance. The survey was carried out online in no fewer than 11 languages. 7,140 people took part.