New figures show a further fall in the number of new coronavirus infections
The public health science institute Sciensano has released new figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. The figures that that an average of new infections, hospital admissions and deaths over the past 7 days show a further fall across the board.
· During the past 7 days an average of 82 people tested positives for the novel coronavirus. This is down 13% of the average of 94 new infections per that were recorded during the previous week.
· The average number of deaths is also down. During the past week there were an average of 4 deaths from COVID-19. This is down 38% on the average of 7 deaths/day from COVID-19 that were recorded during the week up to and including 25 June.
· The average number of patients with COVID-19 that have been admitted to hospital during the past 7 days has also fallen to 13 per day. This is down from 15 during the 7-day period up to and including 25 June.
On Thursday 2 July there were 183 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals of who 35 were on intensive care wards.