New figures show a further fall in the number of new coronavirus infections

· During the past 7 days an average of 82 people tested positives for the novel coronavirus. This is down 13% of the average of 94 new infections per that were recorded during the previous week.

· The average number of deaths is also down. During the past week there were an average of 4 deaths from COVID-19. This is down 38% on the average of 7 deaths/day from COVID-19 that were recorded during the week up to and including 25 June.

· The average number of patients with COVID-19 that have been admitted to hospital during the past 7 days has also fallen to 13 per day. This is down from 15 during the 7-day period up to and including 25 June.

On Thursday 2 July there were 183 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals of who 35 were on intensive care wards.