Belgium raises record amount through web shop sales

The real estate includes government buildings like military properties that are no longer needed, but cars seized from organised criminal gangs as well as top brand clothes also went like hot cakes. Real estate including administrative offices, seized houses, military barracks and even castles fetched the lion’s share: 374 million euros. Seized cars, but also property left on public transport and parcels never collected at Bpost raised a further 12.6 million.

Belgium sells such goods via the Fin Shop and Finimmoweb auction websites.

A spokesman for the finance ministry said: “Every little bit helps to balance Belgium’s budget!”