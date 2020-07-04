COVID-19: Saturday’s figures

During the last seven-day observation period from 24 to 30 June 81 people a day came down with coronavirus. That’s a fall of 16% compared with the previous observation period. 61,838 cases have now been recorded across Belgium.

On an average day 11 people were hospitalised due to coronavirus. That figure is down 26% on the previous seven days.

The average daily death toll stands at 5 – down by a quarter on the previous sennight when the average was 7. Belgium has recorded 9,771 confirmed and suspected coronavirus-related deaths.