“This is no time to go abroad for a holiday”

Belgium and most EU countries have opened their borders for tourists, but the new lockdowns in Spain are giving cause for concern. Virologist Prof Van Ranst says he can understand people travelling abroad to see a partner or children, but he’s no fan of tourist travel just yet.

“Either you ban tourism or you don’t. If you don’t, the situation can’t be controlled. Be careful if you are planning a trip. Don’t do it, if it’s not necessary. Don’t forget 94% of the population hasn’t got any antibodies. They are in the same situation we were in in February before the epidemic. It makes me concerned”.

Three people are believed to have returned from the stricken area of Catalonia where a lockdown is now underway. They have been asked to self-isolate. Prof Van Ranst says that as long as tourism is permitted there will be cases like this all summer.

The Belgian health ministry is now asking anybody returning from the Lleida (Lerida) area of Catalonia to self-isolate for 14 days and to contact their GP for a test.