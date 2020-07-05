Biggest colony of sand martins breeds in the Port of Antwerp
You may not have realised there was one, but this is the Kuifeend, a nature reserve in the port of Antwerp. It is here that sand martins belonging to the country’s largest colony of birds of the swallow family are currently hatching out their chicks. This happens in dikes that have been especially adapted for the birds. So far the sand martins have built 1,500 nests.
Environmental organisation Natuurpunt had part of the top of the dike removed to accommodate the sand martins that have a hard time finding breeding areas in our regions. The sand martin isn’t yet endangered here, but it is under threat.