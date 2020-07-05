Catalonian outbreak: Belgium takes fresh precautions

Returning air passengers are being asked to provide details of their movements and contacts. The document is intended to help contact tracers in case anybody on the plane comes down with coronavirus.

People returning from Catalonia are being advised to get tested by their GP and to self-isolate until the results are in. The advice also applies to people returning from Catalonia by car.

Belgium has modified its travel advice for Spain from green to amber meaning travellers will face further conditions on travel in Spain and Catalonia.