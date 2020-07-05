Catalonian outbreak: Belgium takes fresh precautions
Travellers returning to Belgium from Catalonia including its capital Barcelona are being asked to fill in a new special document on arrival at the airport here. The Catalonian city of Lleida and its surroundings are currently under lockdown following a spike in coronavirus cases.
Returning air passengers are being asked to provide details of their movements and contacts. The document is intended to help contact tracers in case anybody on the plane comes down with coronavirus.
People returning from Catalonia are being advised to get tested by their GP and to self-isolate until the results are in. The advice also applies to people returning from Catalonia by car.
Belgium has modified its travel advice for Spain from green to amber meaning travellers will face further conditions on travel in Spain and Catalonia.