An average of 85 per day tested positive for coronavirus during the past week
As it is Monday the public health science institute Sciensano only publishes figures on the average number of deaths during the preceding seven days. A full list of the figures relating to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium is only publish Tuesday to Saturday.
According to the figures during the last week there were an average of 85 new cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed. This this 3% down on the daily average for the week before last.
This means that the trend in new infections remains downward, albeit that the fall is slight. On Tuesday we will bring you a full update on all the latest corona virus figures.