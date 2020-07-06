British helicopter enthusiasts buy two Belgian Airforce Sea Kings

Cabin Officer Brecht Vandecasteele has thousands of flying hours under his belt with Koksijde’s Sea Kings. He told the press agency Belga that both the Defence Minister and the Defence Minister Philippe Goffin (Francophone liberal) have accepted Historic Helicopters’ offer for the two Sea Kings. He added that it was the high bid made for the Sea Kings.

The British association already has 5 helicopters, all of which originally served with the British Royal Navy or the Royal Air Force. Historic helicopters hopes to fly the RS-04 again next July at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloustershire, England and next September at the Sanicole Air show at Hechtel-Eksel in Limburg Province.

The final details of the sale still need to be finalised.