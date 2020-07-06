Flemish socialists not yet ready for 6-party talks, meeting on formation of federal coalition cancelled

The meeting had been planned for Monday afternoon and were to have been the first to involve all the parties that the leaders of the two liberal parties and the Flemish Christian democrats hope will form a new federal government. However, the Flemish socialists and the francophone Christian democrats turned down the invitation.

The leader of the Flemish socialists Conner Rousseau is reported to first want to talk to the leaders of the Flemish and Francophone liberals and the Flemish Christian democrats as had been agreed at the weekend. The Flemish socialists want answers to a document stating their priorities that they present to Mr Coens, Mr Lachaert and Mr Bouchez.

In a reaction Mr Rousseau wrote "They (the three parties that currently make up the minority federal government) have not kept to what was agreed”

Mr Rousseau added that his party wasn’t a contestant in the television show ‘Blind gekocht’ in which couples by a house that they have never seen before.

The Francophone Christian democrats too say that “the prerequisites to starting up talks have not yet been fulfilled”. The party calls on the leaders of the three parties that currently make up the minority federal government to contact the other parties again “in a deeper and more respectful way”.

The leader of the Flemish Christian democrats Joachim Cones says that he and Mr Boucher and Mr Lecher will continue their rounds of bilateral talks for the time being.