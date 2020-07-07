Almost 25% more cocaine seized at Antwerp docks so far this year
During the first 6 months of 2020 customs officers at the Port of Antwerp seized 28,865 kilograms pf cocaine. This is 5 tonnes more that the amount of the drug seized during the first 6 months- of 2019.
In a statement released on Tuesday morning the Federal Finance Department that is responsible for the customs wrote "It is clear that the drugs mafia has not been sitting still and has tried to profit from the global crisis”.
Of the 28.865 tonnes of cocaine seized, 10.7 tonnes came from Ecuador, 5.214 tonnes from Brazil, 4.478 tonnes from Paraguay, 1.485 tonnes arrived from the United States and 1.287 tonnes from Costa Rica. The increase in the quantity of cocaine seized comes as no surprise. The past 7 years have all been record years for cocaine seized at the port. Since 2013 there has been a 660% in the quantity of cocaine seized at Antwerp docks.
The trend has continued this year despite the global economic crisis and lockdowns having been in force in numerous countries the world over.
The Belgian Customs will continue to invest in new equipment to help located illicit drugs.