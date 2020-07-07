'Belgian Coast Crowd Barometer' available in English

67 kilometres of coastline, ten municipalities and 13 seaside resorts. That is what Belgium has been endowed with to cater for the beach needs of 11 million Belgians and numerous foreign residents and visitors. It could get busy during the summer holidays but the new Crowd Barometer now available in English lets you see how busy it is in each individual resort, indeed, how busy it is in each part of the resort. All information is 'latest available information'.

In this way you can plan a safe trip to the coast, pick a destination that is less busy and avoid the hotspots!