Tips for Trips in Antwerp Province

Many Belgians will be following the advice of virologists and will be holidaying at home. It’s called a ‘Staycation’ and can be more fun than catching coronavirus abroad. As a result it could get pretty busy at popular attractions and hard to keep your distance and stay safe e.g. at the Flemish coast. This is why the Flemish tourist industry is showcasing destinations that until now may not have been on your bucket list!

The West Flemish Tourist Authority Westtoer has developed a special crowd barometer to allow you to check how busy it is on the coast. If the map shows it’s too busy for your taste at a particular resort, you could head elsewhere on the coast or seek out a destination inland.

The Flemish Tourism Board Toerisme Vlaanderen has also developed an app to help you avoid crowded attractions. The app YouFlanders provides information about safety measures and offers ideas for less crowded alternative destinations. Also available on the Appstore. Simply download the app. If you get the Dutch language version, you can switch to English via settings (instellingen – taal kiezen (choose language)).

VRT News’s Valerie Vanhelden has taken a look at the alternatives on offer and has also been keeping an eye on our wallet!

For Antwerp Province she suggests a city trip to Hoogstraten, a pleasant wee town in the extreme north of the Kempen District, an area of extensive moorland, sandy heaths and wetlands astride the Belgian-Dutch border.