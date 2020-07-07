Tips for Trips in East Flanders

East Flanders too offers space and opportunity to enjoy the landscape and its natural beauty. One of the hidden gems is the area around the small towns of Rupelmonde and Kruibeke. In recent years the East Flemish Tourist Board has been keen to promote walking and cycling routes across the province. Often they take you places you never imagined existed before. Various routes in the Waasland District will allow you to discover not only Kruibeke and Rupelmonde, but also Tielrode.

If you prefer a more urban environment, Ronse, a city amid the rolling hills of the Flemish Ardennes or Downs is worth exploring. Here you will find the Museum of Textiles and the Crypt of St Hermes, where you can also see at least part of the contemporary art exhibition ‘All Straight Lines Are Curved’. In the local area, you can also go cycling or hiking.

Don’t miss a hike through the Musical Forest or ‘Muziekbos’ on one of the local inliers. In 2018 the ramblers’ route through the Muziekbos was chosen as the most beautiful walk in East Flanders.