Antwerp Pride goes ahead despite coronavirus

Exhibitions and debates will be staged during the second weekend of August. The City of Antwerp and retailers’ associations will hang out more rainbow flags than usual.

A special walk will be set out along the route usually followed by the parade. Stroll from the Sint-Jansplein to the Zuiderdokken (South Docks) and you will encounter 13 portraits representing 13 special people, each with their own story. In this way you will be able to take the route usually followed by the parade and end up at the M HKA, the contemporary art museum, which is hosting the exhibition ‘Together’.

Watch the event’s special TV channel online: Antwerppride.tv.