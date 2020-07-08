Filip, King of Belgians, visits language summer camp, plays Pictionary

If you’re the king of a country with three national languages, you have to make sure your language skills don’t get rusty. To show his support for youngsters learning a second national language in Belgium Filip, King of Belgians, attended a language summer camp in Ghent on Tuesday.

Around 40 Francophones and non-Dutch-speaking newcomers aged 7 to 18 are attending. King Filip visited a language workshop and took time out to play Pictionary!