Shopper refuses cart, lands security guard in hospital
A security guard at a supermarket in the seaside resort of Koksijde was seriously injured on Tuesday when a shopper, who refused to use a cart, gave him a nasty push. Shopping carts are obligatory in supermarkets as a way of managing shopper numbers.
The incident happened around 9AM in the Strandlaan. The blow meant the security guard fell and received a bang to the back of his head. Police and emergency services attended the scene. An emergency helicopter transported the injured 59-year-old to hospital in Veurne where an injury to the cranium was diagnosed.
Local police tracked down and arrested the assailant, who left the scene saying he had left his name with staff, but that was a lie. CCTV footage confirmed that the security guard was pushed.