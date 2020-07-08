Shopper refuses cart, lands security guard in hospital

The incident happened around 9AM in the Strandlaan. The blow meant the security guard fell and received a bang to the back of his head. Police and emergency services attended the scene. An emergency helicopter transported the injured 59-year-old to hospital in Veurne where an injury to the cranium was diagnosed.

Local police tracked down and arrested the assailant, who left the scene saying he had left his name with staff, but that was a lie. CCTV footage confirmed that the security guard was pushed.