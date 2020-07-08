Tribute to care workers on Ostend Beach

The City of Ostend has installed a new set of beach posts designed to help children orientate on the beach and make sure they don’t get lost. The posts all carry emojis used in electronic communications like text messaging to set out a certain feeling or emotion. Last year an emoji showing a whirl of poop attracted all the attention and even got stolen, but this year an emoji with a facemask has taken centre stage. It is a tribute to health care workers and a warning to keep your social distance even on the beach!