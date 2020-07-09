COVID-19: rolling death toll drops to 3.4
The Belgian health and science institute Sciensano has published the COVID-19 figures for the latest seven-day observation period. The rolling average shows 86 cases a day on average.
The figure is slightly higher than yesterday’s.
During the past week there were 10.4 hospitalisations a day on average as well as 3.4 deaths a day on average. The infection rate remains stable, while hospitalisations and deaths are down on the previous seven-day observation period.