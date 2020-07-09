Police officer faces manslaughter charges after migrant shooting

The incident happened in 2018. Police pursued the van for 60 kilometres trying to get it to stop. As a last resort shots were fired. One shot hit the cheek of a 2-year-old toddler, who later died in hospital.

A judge in Mons has now decided that the police officer, who fired the short, will have to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter. The child’s parents, a Kurdish couple from Iraq, had pressed for more serious charges including murder, but the judge didn’t go there.

The man suspected of driving the van and a suspected people-trafficker will face charges relating to wilful traffic obstruction leading to the death of a child.