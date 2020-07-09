Symbolist master Gustave Van de Woestyne shines at MSK in Ghent

The exhibition that covers the painter’s entire career includes all the works by Gustave Van de Woestyne in the MSK’s collection and also sheds light on his relationship with his brother, the author Karel Van de Woestyne. Legacies, donations and long term loans have allowed the MSK to expand its Van de Woestyne collection significantly in recent years.

Many of the works have rarely been on show. They include an early self-portrait that is among the MSK’s most recent acquisitions.