Baby rhinoceros born at Planckendael

After a gestation period of some 16 months the birth was quick (around 5 minutes) and trouble-free. The rhino keepers at Planckendael were able to follow Karamat giving birth via at CCTV link. The new-born rhino calf is a female. She weighed in at 60kg.

The rhinoceros calf doesn’t yet have a horn. This is perfectly normal for a young rhino, zoo keeper Jolien told the press agency Belga.

A rhinoceros horn grows about 7cm per annum. The horn of an adult rhinoceros grows to around 60cm.

As yet the rhino calf doesn’t have a name. What is certain is that like all the other animals born at Planckendael this year her name will begin with the letter “V”.

The baby rhino is the second to be born to the Planckendael rhinoceros couple Karamat and Gujurat. Their first calf Qabid is currently at Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland.