COVID-19: Average of 84 new infections per day during the past week

Sciensano says that the figures follow the trend set in recent days.

Meanwhile, the average number of deaths from COVID-19 over the past 7 days was 3. This is down from 4 during the previous 7-day period.

The average daily tally of new hospital admission is also down. During the past 7 days and average of 10 COVID-19 patients/day were admitted to Belgian hospitals.

This is down from 13 COVID-19 patients/day that were admitted during the previous 7-day period.