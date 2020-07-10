COVID-19: Average of 84 new infections per day during the past week
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures relating to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. The figures show a slight rise in the number of new infections during the past seven days. During the past week 84 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is up from an average of 83 positive test results during the preceding 7 days.
Sciensano says that the figures follow the trend set in recent days.
Meanwhile, the average number of deaths from COVID-19 over the past 7 days was 3. This is down from 4 during the previous 7-day period.
The average daily tally of new hospital admission is also down. During the past 7 days and average of 10 COVID-19 patients/day were admitted to Belgian hospitals.
This is down from 13 COVID-19 patients/day that were admitted during the previous 7-day period.