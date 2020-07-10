Leuven-Central Prison placed in quarantine after staff member tests COVID-positive

All communal activities at the prison have been suspended with the exception of the prisoners’ exercise walk on the prison yard. All visits are now subject to strict measures designed to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The exercise walk will be organised in such a way that prisoners are allowed out onto the yard in very small groups. A protective screen will be erected between prisoners and their visitors. Both prisoners and visitors to the prison will be obliged to wear mouth masks during visits.

Furthermore, prisoners at Leuven-Central are now also obliged to wear mouth mask whenever they leave their cells. They are also obliged to respect a number of other hygiene rules that have been put in place to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread.

The Prison Services’ Central Medical Service is at Leuven Central on Friday morning to determine what further measures can be taken.