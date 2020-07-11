Flemish PM gives 11 July speech and makes particular proposal 

Mr Jambon released his speech on the eve of the Flemish holiday of 11 July. He warns the public that while we may have had the worst of the pandemic, the worst is probably yet to come where the economy is concerned - the Flemish PM is expecting a whole lot of bankruptcies and redundancies, and underlines the looming danger of a hard Brexit.

However, crises also yield opportunities, he continues, calling on all Flemings "young and old, employer and employee, civil servant or self-employed" to stand together and take action to get our economy moving again, to reinforce social networks and to shape our Flemish nation.

In a movie that was released yesterday, it's not only the Flemish premier speaking, but also "ordinary" Flemings. The music in the video (see below) is from the iconic Flemish singer Raymond Van het Groenewoud, who has turned 70 this year.