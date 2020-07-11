Average number of Covid infections up on the week

The average number of new infections between 1 and 7 July was 84 per day, 4 percent up on the period between 24 and 30 June, which had 81 new cases. Sciensano considers these figures as more or less stable, adding that this slight increase should not be a reason for concern.

The rise is mainly being seen in Antwerp province, and with people in their fifties and their twenties. The most vulnerable people, belonging to the oldest age categories, seem to be off the hook at present.

At the same time, the number of hospitalisations is down on the week: it is now at 11 per day, coming from 10. The number of Covid deaths dropped to 2.4 per day on average, coming from 4.7. There are 143 corona patients left in Belgian hospitals, of whom 32 are in intensive care. The total number of corona deaths has climbed to 9,782.