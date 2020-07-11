Fines of 250 euros for those flouting new mouth mask rules for shops

If you don't comply with the rules, you risk a fine of 250 euros. If you are caught various times, this amount can reach up to 4,000 euros, and you even risk a prison sentence between 8 days and 3 months. Shop owners may have to cough up 750 euros if they flout the rules.

The fines were published in the official gazette "Het Staatsblad" late on Friday. Police will not stage massive checks at first, and count on the goodwill of the people, their sense of solidarity and peer pressure. If problems emerge, corona police teams will come to the site to deal with the problem.

It is not clear which action supermarkets or shops will take. Bigger players like supermarkets may hire security staff for extra checks, and it is expected that many will offer the option of buying a mask last-minute at the entrance.

Children under 12 are exempt from the obligation to wear a face mask.