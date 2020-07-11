Will Tura stages surprise concert in central Brussels
Dubbed "the King of Flemish music" by some, Will Tura - who will turn 80 in 3 weeks' time - staged a surprise concert on the Brussels historic Grand Place for the occasion of the Flemish Day, 11 July. Will Tura sang one of his most famous songs: "Hoop doet leven" (hope is what keeps us going), a song which is particularly suitable for the aftermath of the Covid-epidemic.
Will Tura enjoyed the support of the Brussels symphonic orchestra and received a round of applause from the Flemish PM Jan Jambon, the federal PM Sophie Wilmès, the Flemish minister for Brussels, Benjamin Dalle, and the Brussels minister Philippe Close among others.
Will Tura told the VRT that he hopes to give the five concerts that had been planned soon, and that he hopes his voice will have recovered by then.