Bigjump2020: "Big Jump" for clean water has a virtual edition this year

"The event is meant as a signal for a better water quality", explains GoodPlanet Belgium that coordinates the event. And it is more meaningful than ever: "The desire to discover local nature, like green river banks, natural swimming pools or the possibility to go canoeing has grown massively during times of corona, but the ecological situation of our rivers remains a point of concern."

GoodPlanet will bring the videos together to one big video on Facebook. They ask people to avoid filling a children's pool just for the event, in times of drought.