Google Street View cars active in Belgium!

You may have spotted one in action recently: Google has sent out its cars equipped with cameras to update its Street View data for Belgium (the present images go back to 2017). The Street View concept was born in 2007, with Belgium being pictured a first time in 2009. Six cars will be touring the country for three months, and should take videos of an estimated 150,000 kilometres of roads and roadsides. After these have been processed - and personal data have been blurred - we can expect the new footage to discover our towns and neighbourhoods as from early 2021.