The end of the "Arizona talks" or a new beginning?

The parties making up the present minority government (the Flemish and Francophone liberals of Open VLD and MR and the Flemish christian democrats of CD&V) were seeking support from the Flemish nationalists of N-VA, the Flemish socialists of SP.A and the Francophone christian democrats of CDH to form a stronger, long-term coalition government, which has been dubbed the Arizona coalition.

This coalition would only have a slim majority and every player is needed under this scenario, but the advantage is that the biggest Flemish party, N-VA, would not have to cooperate with the Francophone socialists of the PS - the two are like chalk and cheese and their difference have blocked the formation for over a year. Things were going relatively well, but the SP.A, as the only leftist party in this picture, demanded extra guarantees about some of their demands.