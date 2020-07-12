Slight rise (again) in the number of corona infections: "The virus is still around the corner"

Virologist Pierre Van Damme (UAntwerpen) warns that the battle is not over yet: "It is the fourth day now that the number of new infections is not dropping, or even going up slightly. This shows that the virus is still among us and that it is trying to infect more people. It's behind every corner."



The new patients are mostly people in their twenties and fifties. Pierre Van Damme says that data on the new patients will be used to find out what they have in common."We must try to find out via contact tracing what they have in common. Can it be linked to nightlife, to big gatherings, or an outbreak in a company?"

"We know that there are a number of cases in Antwerp, in the Jewish community there, after people returned from a wedding party in Israel, where the virus is gaining ground again. We will monitor the situation from close by."