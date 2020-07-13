Flemish cycling fans will have to cover up
Fans watching Flemish cycling events in person will in future have to don a face covering Cycling Vlaanderen, the Flemish cycling organisation has decided. Until now social distancing was deemed to be sufficient, but experience showed this wasn’t really the case.
Social distancing was the norm at the start and finish of all Flemish cycling races, but Cycling Vlaanderen noticed that enthusiastic cycling fans get so excited they forget about such matters and all got too close.
The organisation felt duty bound to intervene. For the cyclists themselves, carers and parents little will chance as they were already obliged to cover up. Now fans will be obliged to do the same.