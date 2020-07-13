Police discover cannabis farm in Lennik
Local police in Lennik (Flemish Brabant) had the luck of the Irish last weekend when they found a cannabis farm purely by accident. They made their discovery following a report of a break-in.
Police in the municipality in Flemish Brabant, west of Brussels, were called out after a suspected burglary n Saturday night. When they attended the scene the police encountered an entire cannabis farm with up to 500 plants.
After the discovery the police decided to put the property under surveillance. Eventually two men arrived. They were detained and led away for questioning. They appeared before an examining magistrate n Monday.