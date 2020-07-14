11% increase in coronavirus cases
Belgium has recorded an 11% increase in coronavirus cases over the past seven-day observation period. Between 4 and 11 July on average 95 cases were recorded on a daily basis. The figures come from the Belgian science and health institute Sciensano.
It’s the sixth day in a row that the number of cases has risen. Most new infections have been recorded in Antwerp Province, Limburg and Liege. Most infections occur among the active population (20-59 years of age).
Belgium has recorded 62,781 cases of coronavirus. In recent days there were nine hospitalisations a day on average – down 13% on the previous seven-day period.
On Monday 138 patients were in hospital with coronavirus – down 18% on the week. 23 patients were in intensive care – down 15%.
On average two deaths a day linked to coronavirus were recorded. The figure is down 66%.
9,787 people have died of COVID-19 in Belgium.