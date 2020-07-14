Skip to content
… °C
… km
traffic jam
en
nl
Naar de Nederlandstalige site
fr
Allez à Flandreinfo.be
de
Zur deutschsprachigen Webseite
VRT NWS: news
nl
Naar de Nederlandstalige site
fr
Allez à Flandreinfo.be
en
Visit flandersnews.be, the English news website of VRT News
de
Zur deutschsprachigen Webseite
Categories
Close
Video
Search
Something has gone wrong.
Health & Environment
x
Colin Clapson
Tue 14 Jul
14:46
Top stories
Health & Environment
Immediate fine for corona offenders, “transparent mini-shields should be taken off the market”
Tue 21 Jul
16:22
Health & Environment
“Local lockdowns could be imposed pretty soon”
Tue 21 Jul
11:31
Economy
Belgium and Lufthansa agree rescue for Brussels Airlines
Tue 21 Jul
14:02
Health & Environment
Corona epidemic gains pace, R=1.3
Tue 21 Jul
09:33
Home News
Police close crowded establishments in Brussels, “People were dancing!”
Mon 20 Jul
10:52
Health & Environment
Francophone animal rights' activists chain themselves to Flemish meat factory
Tue 21 Jul
10:39
Home News
King Filip calls for ‘Big Rethink’ in national holiday address
Mon 20 Jul
13:03
Brussels
King Filip honours the “Heroes of the corona crisis”
Tue 21 Jul
14:59
Health & Environment
New coronavirus cases mainly triggered by family gatherings
Mon 20 Jul
14:29
Politics
King Filip asks N-VA and PS leaders to prepare government formation
Mon 20 Jul
17:42
West Flanders
Woman attacks parking warden with screwdriver in Westende
Tue 21 Jul
10:12
Brussels
“Everybody’s looking at it. Nobody’s doing anything”
Mon 20 Jul
11:48
Het Journaal en Het weer
Herbekijk
Het Journaal Laat
Herbekijk
Het Journaal Laat
Bekijk hier "Het Journaal Laat" van dinsdag 21 juli.
di 21 jul
22:43
Herbekijk
Het weer
Herbekijk
Het weer
Bekijk het weerbericht van dinsdag 21 juli om 20.05 uur.
di 21 jul
20:06
Tv-programma's
Het Journaal
Het Journaal VGT
Terzake
Karrewiet
De Afspraak
De Zevende Dag
Meer op
Artikel van VRT Nu
Altijd betrouwbaar nieuws op zak?
Download nu gratis de app van VRT NWS.