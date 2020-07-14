Jean-Claude Van Damme: “Medical staff are the movie stars of today!”
In a moving tribute on YouTube Belgian Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme thanked all the world’s doctors, nurses and other care staff for the marvellous work they are doing to combat COVID-19. “You are the true movie stars of today” the Belgian said.
But it’s not only care staff treating corona patients that received the star’s praise. “Muscles from Brussels” as he is often called also pointed to the amazing work medical staff were doing to treat other complaints during the crisis. He singled out the work of Prof Bernard De Bruyne and his team at the cardio unit at the Hospital of Our Lady in Aalst (East Flanders).