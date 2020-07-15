Brussels Airlines puts back relaunch of activities
Belgian flag carrier and Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines is delaying the expansion of its activities planned for August.
The company blames a lack of progress in talks on financial support with the Belgian government. Brussels Airlines is on the look-out for 290 million euros to allow it to survive the corona crisis. Talks with the Belgian government have been dragging on for three months now and the company says its financial situation has deteriorated so significantly it can’t put any additional planes into our skies just yet.