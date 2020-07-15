COVID-19 latest: further rise in daily infection rate

It’s the seventh day in a row that the rolling infection rate edges higher. Yesterday the seven-day average stood at 95 cases a day.

Most of the new cases are diagnosed in Antwerp Province, Limburg and Liege. Most of the infections are recorded among members of the active population in the 20 to 59 age bracket.

Belgium has recorded 62,872 cases of coronavirus.

During the past seven days 10 people a day were hospitalised on average. That figure is down 7% on the previous seven days.

On average 2 deaths a day linked to coronavirus were registered over the past week. So far 9,788 people have died of confirmed or suspected coronavirus in Belgium.

Sciensano says hospitalisations and deaths are continuing to fall. It’s important that everybody now sticks to the measures designed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The national security council is meeting today to consider possible further relaxations, but yesterday Belgian health minister De Block (Flemish liberal) already indicated that relaxations would not happen if the situation deteriorated.

An 18-year-old woman from Brussels is among the latest victims of COVID-19. She had underlying health issues. She is the second person aged under 24 to die in Belgium. A 12-year-old victim of COVID-19 died in March.