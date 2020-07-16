100 new coronavirus cases a day, lack of detail in figures slated

On average 100 new cases were recorded each and every day between 6 and 12 July. This works out as a 12% increase in comparison with the previous seven-day observation period.

Thursday’s rolling average is up 4 compared to yesterday’s that stood at 96. It’s the eighth day in a row that the average has edged higher. The rise is registered in most Belgian provinces and especially in provinces with big cities: there are 172 new cases in Antwerp Province, 107 in West Flanders, 74 in Limburg, 51 in Flemish Brabant, 47 in Liege, 22 in Luxemburg Province and 19 in Walloon Brabant.

Most new cases are among members of the active population aged 20 to 59.

Belgium now has 63,039 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

On average there were 10 hospitalisations a day in the latest observation period – down 7% on the previous seven-day period.

On 15 July 150 patients were hospitalised with coronavirus – down 9% on the week. 27 patients were in critical care – down 16% on the week.

During the latest observation period 2 deaths a day were recorded on average. That’s a fall of 46% compared with a week ago.

9,792 people have died of COVID-19 in Belgium.

As criticism of the lack of daily figures and detail swelled on Thursday PM Wilmès told lawmakers that she had asked Sciensano once again to provide daily figures instead of seven-day rolling averages. In recent hours more and more experts had expressed a preference for daily figures as the rolling averages also appeared several days after the event.

Criticism has also been levelled about a lack of detail in the figures. Both scientists and politicians are complaining that Sciensano is not providing precise information on the scale and location of local outbreaks as well as information about the groups of people in which these are occurring.