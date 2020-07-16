Black Lives Matter protest: can you identify these rioters?
Police in Brussels have released 30 photos in a bid to identify members of the public suspected of running amok in the margin of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest in Brussels on 7 June. Vandals inflicted serious damage in the areas surrounding Namur Gate and the Louizalaan. The police hope you can identify them.
In general the BLM protests were quite peaceful, but some individuals proceeded to cause a riot. Shops on the Louizalaan were looted. Rioters made for Namur Gate where 150 were arrested.
Police of Brussels-Elsene are struggling to identify all the perpetrators. Local CCTV footage has been analysed and 30 photos showing suspected rioters have been released. The police are now seeking your assistance.
You can email the police with information at zpz.polbru.info@police.belgium.eu. All 30 photos are posted on the police Facebook page.