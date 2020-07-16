Black Lives Matter protest: can you identify these rioters?

In general the BLM protests were quite peaceful, but some individuals proceeded to cause a riot. Shops on the Louizalaan were looted. Rioters made for Namur Gate where 150 were arrested.

Police of Brussels-Elsene are struggling to identify all the perpetrators. Local CCTV footage has been analysed and 30 photos showing suspected rioters have been released. The police are now seeking your assistance.

You can email the police with information at zpz.polbru.info@police.belgium.eu. All 30 photos are posted on the police Facebook page.