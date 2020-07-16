Windfall for private sector workers going into teaching

Flemish education minister Ben Weyts (Flemish nationalist) says the offer is needed to address teacher shortages in certain subjects and to make the job more appealing.

Eight years’ extra seniority from the start means a starting primary school teacher will make 220 euros a month more after tax. Anybody with an MA is maths can pocket an extra 300 euros.

The offer applies to new teachers of Dutch, Dutch for newcomers, French, maths, construction, electricity, woodwork, engineering, commercial Dutch and commercial French.

A similar scheme already existed in technical and special needs schools and is now being expanded to general education and primary schools. 1.3 million euros is available for the scheme.