"Bal National" becomes "Balcon National"

The mass gathering on one of Brussels' iconic squares can"t go ahead for obvious reasons in times of corona, so people will have to celebrate and create a party atmosphere from their balconies, or inside their homes in their "bubble" of contacts.

A special show has been recorded. It will be shown on the website of "Bal National" and the Brussels TV channel Bruzz. This should make sure people can have a ball inside their homes. Your group of personal (close) contacts should not exceed 15 people though.