Cattle "on the loose" in Balen and Mol: a first for Belgium

"The collar has a GPS inside, and will make a sound when the animals venture out of the property. If they would go further, they will get a small electric shock - smaller than the shock given by a fence", project coordinator Daan Janssens told the local radio station Radio 2 Antwerpen.

It serves to leave out the often ugly fences in the landscape: "This can come in handy in a natural area, to protect certain plant species."

The project represents a first for Belgium, but it is already being used in New Zealand, Australia and Norway.