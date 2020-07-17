Exhibition "Achter het masker" shows real-life portraits of health workers

The Limburg photographer Bert Daenen made intriguing portraits of health workers during the corona health crisis (early May). He could have pictured them "in action" in the hospital, but preferred a studio setting with a black background, "in order to draw the attention to the people themselves, their emotions, character and personality", he explains. This also gave him the time to have a chat first to reassure them. The exhibition "Achter het masker" wants to show the people behind the face masks and runs in the Refugehuis in Hasselt.