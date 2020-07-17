Fresh hike in the number of new Covid infections: "This is the start of a second wave, but we are losing precious time"

The average of daily infections between 7 and 13 July was at 115 new cases per day. This is one third up on the week, and last Monday we even saw a peak of 216. Virologist Marc Van Ranst and epidemiologist Pierre Van Damme are clear: the latest figures are absolutely "not good".

Moreover, Monday's 216 cases may be a bad sign. Yesterday, mayors sounded the alarm taking into account figures they collected themselves, taking soundings from their local GP's. Today's figures supplied by the scientific institute Sciensano may not even have taken these into account yet. "

Just a reminder: on 15 March we had 214 new cases per day. On 17 March the lockdown started", says Marc Van Ranst. "The only positive thing is that we are testing a lot more now: in March we probably discovered only 1 in 10 cases, now 1 in 3."