Average number of daily infections 46 percent up on the week: where are the flare-ups situated?

While a rise can be seen in all Flemish provinces, the hike is most outspoken in some places in Limburg province, including Beringen, Heusden-Zolder and Houthalen-Helchteren. Other clusters are situated in and around the city of Antwerp (statistics almost double in some places). Other 'hotspots' are situated in West Flanders.

The mayors of Heusden-Zolder and Houthalen-Helchteren have called on their local residents to follow the basic hygiene rules strictly, and have also announced extra police checks, while Antwerp is working out new contact tracing methods.

The increase involves all age categories, though it is most outspoken among those under 60 years of age, particularly those in their twenties, where the number of new infections has doubled.