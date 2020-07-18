"Gentse Luchtfeesten": a flying alternative for the Ghent festival

The Ghent festival should have kicked off yesterday, but it has been scrapped due to corona restrictions. To comfort the Ghent residents, a special event was staged with two hot-air balloons. One was carrying an installation playing world music, while another offered Flemish songs while flying above some Ghent districts. "We wanted to give the Ghent people a present in weird times like these. While the Ghent festival was cancelled, we provide free music anyway, but from the air!" Or how the "Gentse Feesten" were turned into "Gentse Luchtfeesten" on what should have been the opening evening.