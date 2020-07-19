6.5 million for 'greener' universities and high schools

The aim is to improve insulation and heating systems. In this way, energy can be saved, which is good to reduce expenses and to help to stop global warming. The estimated cut in CO2 emissions is 3,000 tons per annum.

The investments will be spread over different clusters, but the KU Leuven (1 million), UGent (1 million), the Brussels VUB (999,999 euros) and the capital's Erasmushogeschool (625,100 euros) will get the biggest share.

The investments will be focussed on better glazing, high-efficiency heating systems and solar heating.